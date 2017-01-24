From yoga to weights, fitness options abound in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz, — Whether you’re looking to get a six-pack and toned muscles, trying to improve your health or just looking for something to get you out of the house, Williams offers a number of fitness options and support groups for all ages, genders and body types.

Cardio

Georgeanna Koenig offers four classes that range from cardio and weights, to resistance and core training.



Classes meet four days a week.



On Mondays, Koenig teaches a Ballast Ball (also known as BOSU balls) class, which focuses on cardio, calisthenics and core strengthening. Tuesday is a step class focusing on cardio and resistance training. Wednesday is her Urban Rebounding class, which utilizes mini-trampolines and offers an all-over cardio workout. Thursday, Koenig has a shorter 20-30 minute foam roller class.

Koenig provides all equipment needed, including trampolines and ballast balls. Koenig has been a certified instructor through the American Fitness Aerobics Association since 1984. She has been teaching fitness classes in Williams since 1996.

“I’ve been into fitness since the 80s and I just love it. It’s such a health benefit,” she said. “It’s a stress relief and it helps to keep your body stay fit and keeps you moving. It is really important with our community because it is one of the only free programs that we have for adults.”

Classes meet at the Kaibab National Forest District office Forestry Building, 802 6th St. near Buckskinner Park, Monday through Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Classes are open to men and women and are free to the public – donations are accepted.

Aerobics

Women’s B-Fit Aerobics group offers a half hour class four times a week.

The group incorporates a mixture of aerobics and weight training and is taught by video instructors.

“We have Tony Horton videos and we’ve got Daniel Plan videos and Rockin Body – a lot of Beachbody programs. We like to change it up because the same thing every day gets boring,” said group coordinator, Chris Broehm.

B-Fit Aerobics has met for eight years. Broehm said nutrition is up to the individual.



The group meets Monday through Thursday at 8:10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 629 W. Grant Ave.

Yoga with Gina Carpenter and Angele Mead

Gina Carpenter and her sister Angele Mead have practiced yoga for about three years. In March, the sisters enrolled in a yoga school in Sedona and received their certification through the Yoga Alliance.



The sisters said they wanted to take what they had gained from their experience with yoga and offer others the opportunity to enjoy it for themselves.



“We just love it,” Mead said. “We wanted to learn everything we could about it and then offer it in our hometown.”

Carpenter said she has always been an active person, but after developing tendonitis in her hands, she scaled back the higher impact workouts and started doing yoga.

“I wanted to have an exercise that incorporated some strength training without putting pressure on my hands like lifting weights,” she said. “Once I started doing it, it blew my mind the peace I was feeling. The mental and psychological benefits you get from yoga just comes along with it. You don’t notice it at first but the more you do it, you sense a change in yourself.”

Carpenter said yoga also offers flexibility and strengthening for individuals who may have complications with any injuries.

“I think it is also complimentary to other physical activities like running and weight lifting and helps prevent injuries,” Mead said.

The sisters are offering all level classes for men and women Monday and Friday at 6 p.m. at Walker Hall in St. John’s Episcopal Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

Classes cost $5 for the first class and $10 for individual classes. A punch pass will be offered for 12 classes for $105.

Yoga with Carolyn Smith

Carolyn Smith is offering a video instructed yoga class for beginners. Having practiced yoga for many years, Smith said she goes off what she knows and her own 30 years of experience with yoga.

“I am not an actual teacher. I just kind of lead the group,” she said.

She said the group is for beginners who want to learn basic poses and see if they are interested in yoga.

Classes focus on stretching and flexibility and meet Monday through Thursday at 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 629 W. Grant Ave. Classes are free.

Yoga with Eloise Rain

Eloise Rain started offering her first Yoga classes this month. The beginner class is open to both men and women 18 and older.

Classes are currently offered through video instruction, however, Rain said she has signed up for classes and plans to become a certified instructor in May.

“I have signed up for school because I know there is so much more than breathing and poses and I want to learn all of it,” she said.

Classes cost $5 per class. Rain said she also has a 10 class punch card with one free class after the card is completed. She uses online scheduling for classes, which meet Monday through Wednesday at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. and 12:15 and 3:15 p.m. Those interested can reserve a spot in the classes through schedulicity.com under Tranquility Yoga and Massage.



Classes meet in Rain’s office at the Canyon Vista Mall 117 W Route 66, Suite 165.

Dancing Divas

For a low aerobics workout, Williams Dancing Divas offers a variety of dance classes.

The group has been meeting for three years and specializes in tap dancing but also does a variety of other dance including Western, jazz, ethnic and line dancing. The group meets Fridays at the Williams Senior Center at 9 a.m. The dance group is free and open to the public.

“Anyone that wants to dance can come. They get thrown in and I modify moves for them to do,” said coordinator Barb Brydenthal. “I do all the choreography. Tap is a dance that is low aerobics, you don’t have to worry about your arms and it’s always in style.”

Brydenthal said she tries to keep the group fresh by offering a variety of routines and lessons.

Results Fitness Center

Janine and Frank Rotter have operated gyms in Williams for 12 years and have been at their current location for seven years. Results Fitness Center offers small group training classes five days a week along with personal training and a full weight and cardio center.

“What we really promote is healthy looks different on everyone,” Janine Rotter said. “With society and magazines we stereotype size two with being healthy and that’s not what we are all about. We promote health and wellness at every size. We welcome everyone.”

The gym has 200 members and Rotter said they want to invite everyone to stop in and tour the facility.

“Fitness is for all ages,” she said. “We are never too old to get off the couch and move.”

The gym is open 365 days a year and offers 24/7 access for members. To be a member, individuals must be 18 years old or older.

The gym offers cardio and strength training. They have an infrared sauna that is open through staffed hours – Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Day passes to the gym are available for $10.

The gym offers a variety of treadmills, stairmasters, ellipticals, and spin and recumbent bikes as well as a full weight room. Classes are taught by instructors who have had training in the classes they instruct. Small group training classes are limited to 10 people in order for instructors to offer one on one direction. Classes are varied and include cardio, HITT and full body or upper and lower body workouts.



“We recommend instead of calling that people stop in because the hardest part is walking through the door,” Rotter said. “We would love for people to come in, take a tour and let us show them what we have available.”

SUPPORT GROUPS:

TOPS 0516

‘Taking Off Pounds Sensibly’ is a support group for those wanting to lose weight.

The meeting starts off with a weigh in at 5 p.m. on Thursdays at First Baptist Church followed by a time of motivational sharing by members at 5:30 p.m. The TOPS Blue Book provides recipes and nutritional information and offers additional ideas for keeping the pounds off. There is not a specific menu to follow but the program does offer a diet plan.

“We try and get people involved in the right foods and eating healthier,” said TOPS coordinator Dianne Stapley.

Stapley started the Williams group in 2007. She said it has given her the motivation to keep weight off. The national group is open to all ages and costs $32 a year or $1 per week.

Weight Watchers

Members of the Williams Weight Watchers said they have gained energy, self-esteem, support, friends and health as they lose weight and meet once a week at the community meeting.



Williams Weight Watchers director Kelly Oswald said there are many ways to achieve individual weight loss and Weight Watchers is proven to work.

Weekly meetings are held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the North Country HealthCare Clinic. Members sets their own goal weight and after weigh-ins members discuss a weekly topic like mindful eating and staying active.

“We try and keep it really, really simple with the smart points program,” Oswald said. “But in that simplicity there is a huge learning curve for most people.”

Since Jan. 2016 Williams Weight Watchers collectively lost 1,032 pounds. Their group averages 20 people.



The program is based on 10 week blocks. Costs are determined when individuals join. Members joining at the beginning of the 10 week program will pay $130, which averages around $13 a week for members.

Williams Youth Recreation Center

The Williams Youth Recreation Center opens its doors to youth and families Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m.

The Skate Park, also operated by the Rec Center, is open from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Rec Center is open to families and youth up to 21 years old and is free of charge.

The center offers ping pong tables, foosball, air hockey and outdoor basketball and volleyball courts — weather permitting.

“We are still having lots of fun here,” said Rose Neubold, director of the center. “If you are 21 or older you have to be here with families that have kids. We just try and make it a welcoming place for as many people as possible.”

Neubold said the Rec Center is a great place for families to enjoy time together and said she would love to see even more families at the center.

Neubold said as long as the center is open parents are free to drop older children off for short periods of time in order for parents to attend fitness classes elsewhere.

“A mature five-year-old can stay here without mom,” she said. “If your child is misbehaving we will contact you to come and get them. As long as they are well behaved and can abide by the rules they are welcome to come in and play. That’s one of the things we are here for.”