Williams 911: week of Jan. 25

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —







• Officers turned 3 medical calls over to Lifeline;

• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues;

• Officers responded to a shoplifting call on Grand Canyon Blvd. Nothing was taken;

• Officers took report of an assault at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male lying in snow on 10th St. Officers assisted the man out of the snow, had him checked by ambulance and helped him to his apartment;

• Officers assisted DPS with numerous snow-related issues on I-40;

• Officers assisted DPS with stop of a vehicle wanted in a carjacking;

• Officers responded to an aggravated assault at Safeway. A juvenile was arrested for aggravated assault after assaulting another female with a metal bat;

• Officers responded to domestic dispute on Rodeo Rd. A woman was arrested for two counts of assault per domestic violence;

• Officers investigated reported child abuse;

• Detectives arrested a man at local hotel where he worked for several counts of child molestation and sexual assault of child;

• Officers responded to disturbance at a local hotel. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and a valid warrant;

• Officers responded to domestic dispute on 10th St. A man was arrested for assault.

• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle and person on Rodeo Rd. A woman was arrested for a valid warrant;

• Officers responded to burglary in progress on Quarter Horse, once arrived found it was a juvenile male trying to talk to his girlfriend through window screen.

• Officers conducted check welfare on dog on 1st.

Officers responded to two dogs left in trailer at RV park for 4 days without water and food, search warrant served and dogs seized, owner faces neglect and abuse charges.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.