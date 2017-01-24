Spelling showdown: Rushing and Christiansen advance to County Spelling Bee

Fourth grader Iscariot Rushing spells a word for the judge during the Williams Elementary-Middle School Spelling Bee Jan. 17. Rushing place first in the 3-5 grade division, while seventh grader Slade Christiansen placed first in the 6-8 grade division. Both will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee Feb. 11.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2017 12:58 p.m.

    • Williams Elementary-Middle School hosted their annual Spelling Bee Jan. 17.

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Third grader Micka Davis spells a word for the judge during the spelling bee Jan. 17.

