Spelling showdown: Rushing and Christiansen advance to County Spelling Bee

Fourth grader Iscariot Rushing spells a word for the judge during the Williams Elementary-Middle School Spelling Bee Jan. 17. Rushing place first in the 3-5 grade division, while seventh grader Slade Christiansen placed first in the 6-8 grade division. Both will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee Feb. 11.
