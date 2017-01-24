School closure/delay, weather info for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Williams Unified School District is back to a regular school schedule Wednesday, Jan. 25. Supt. Rick Honsinger advises students to come prepared for cold temperatures.
Maine Consolidated School and Flagstaff Unified School District have cancelled school for Wednesday.
