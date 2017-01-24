Peaceful in the pines: Bearizona animals enjoy the snow (with video)

Black bears roll in the snow.

Black bears roll in the snow.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2017 1:08 p.m.

    • Bearizona animals enjoy the recent snow Jan. 20. The park received 24-30 inches of snow over the weekend.

    Bearizona - Snowball fight, Bearizona style #bzwild | Facebook by Bearizona

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.