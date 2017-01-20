School closure/delay, weather info for Friday, Jan. 20

Maine Consolidated School District, Heritage Charter School and all FUSD schools have cancelled classes for today.
Weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Bellemont:
Today
Snow showers. High near 34. South southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow showers. Low around 26. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.
