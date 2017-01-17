Obituary: Margaret Mackay

Margaret Mackay, age 78, long time resident of both Williams and Parker, Arizona passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Jan. 13, 2017.
Margaret, a beloved wife and mother, is survived by her three sons, Bill, Gary and Donald, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Mackay on May 5, 2011.
No services are planned.
