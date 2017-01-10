Your tax credit donations can help local schools help local kids

Many people aren’t aware of a new rule for donating tax credit money to public schools.



Arizona has made it easier for people on a tight budget to donate by removing the deadline for donations. Now, an individual can donate up to $200 (a married couple can donate $400) for the previous year right up to the day they file taxes. So, someone can donate the money to the schools one day, file their taxes, and have all the money back in their account as soon as their tax return comes back.

Another misconception is that someone needs to owe taxes in order to donate. A tax payer can donate up to the amount of their Arizona Tax Liability (within the $200 and $400 limit). This donation will show up in the form of a credit if taxes are owed or in the form of a tax return if taxes are overpaid.

For years, places like Fountain Hills and Scottsdale have been taking advantage of the AZ Tax Credit law and have been racking up funds for their public schools. The rich areas have been getting richer, while the rural, hardworking, people-on-a-budget communities have not been able to take advantage of the tax credit. I encourage the people of Williams to support the local kids and take advantage of the new rule. Donate to WUSD right before you file taxes. Call your friends and family members who live anywhere throughout Arizona and encourage them to donate to Williams schools as well. You can choose the school and the program you want to donate to, or just donate at large and let your funds be used as needed. Let’s give our kids in Williams the same opportunity as kids elsewhere in Arizona.

I promise you that the funds are needed and go directly to the kids for things like field trips, equipment, uniforms, travel, and supplies.