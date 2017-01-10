Williams 911: week of Jan. 11

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —







• Officers took a delayed theft report on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to a large rock in the roadway on FS 173, officers removed the rock;

• Officers arrested the driver of a vehicle for DUI drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he ran two stop signs;

• Officers took a fraud report at Golden Meadows;

• Officers turned a medical call at a local hotel over to Life Line;

• Officers turned a medical call on Locust Avenue over to Life Line;

• Officers arrested the driver of a vehicle for DUI drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after the driver was traveling the wrong way on Route 66;

• Officers responded to a reckless driver on Route 66, the driver was located and talked to since the offense did not occur in the officers’ presence;

• Officers responded to a water leak on Taber Avenue and Grant Avenue, the water department was called;

• Officers took numerous car burglary reports on the South side of city, officers arrested two boys and one man, a search warrant was served, most of the property was recovered. The suspects were charged with six counts of burglary and six counts of theft, more charges are possible if more victims come forward;

• Officers kept the peace on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers took violation of a court order report on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers responded to an intoxicated man causing problems on Route 66, the man was removed;

• Officers responded to a noise complaint on Oak Avenue, the music was turned down;

• Officers responded to trespass at a local hotel, the person was gone when officers arrived;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person on Edison Avenue; the person was gone when officers arrived; and

• Officers issued five citations and gave out 21 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.