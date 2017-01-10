North Country HealthCare remains open after Christmas snowstorm

In spite of the snow Williams received on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, North Country HealthCare remained open. Ten patients were seen in urgent care on Christmas Day. There were four staff members on-site. Because of high demand, snow plow service was not available to plow the parking lot. The doctors, in order to ensure patients could be seen regardless of the inclement weather, shoveled the lot.
