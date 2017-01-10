Middle School Falcons hoopsters get underway

Coach Brian Langenbach explains an offensive play to the players.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

  • Originally Published: January 10, 2017 1:01 p.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Caesar Santana takes a shot during the first week of middle school basketball practice.

    WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Williams Middle School shot hoops and worked through plays during the first week of middle school basketball practice Jan. 5.

