Looking ahead to a new year of opportunity

To the editor:

Happy New Year Everybody!

A New Year, full of hope and opportunity. We are hoping for good things for Williams this year. A good enough winter to fill our lakes with much needed snowpack on the mountain, progress on the Sweetwater Well, sustainable water for our town for years to come and progress on infrastructure too.

New business opportunities like more progress on the interactive Renaissance Park. The scale model is nearly complete and will be delivered to our town soon. When finished and delivered we will invite all of you to see the dream come alive in 3D.

We want to show you what we want to bring to Williams. A lot of work has gone into planning this park. We are going for 40 to 60 jobs plus management staff positions for the Renaissance Park.

Our castle and castle yard are scheduled to be five acres with six stages, a feast hall and a field of honor just to name a few features of the proposed park. Want to be part of bringing this to Williams? Call Mark at (928) 635-2394 for more information. Peace and Huzzah!

Mark Worden

Managing Director

Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience