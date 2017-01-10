Lions Club’s Toys for Kids delivers Christmas to 198 Williams children

The Williams Lions Club provided toys for less-fortunate children in the Williams area in December. The Lions Club tradition has been supported by businesses and residents of Williams for more than 50 years. In 2016, the Toys For Kids Project provided toys and gifts to 198 children in the Williams area. National Bank of Arizona, North Country HealthCare Center of Williams, Old Trails True Value, and the Williams Ranger District Office provided delivery stations for collection of toys. The Williams Police Department provided several boxes of toys and assisted in the delivery of toys. The Williams Lions Club and the efforts of the community helped brighten Christmas for local children who might otherwise have been passed over.