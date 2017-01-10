Letter to the editor: Williams Christmas tree needs help

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
To the editor:
This year’s town Christmas tree was horrible! Just wanted to let you know whoever was in charge of decorating it did a poor job. It was an eye sore.
The lights didn’t work and the angel was about to fall off. The two Christmas trees at The Deer Farm looked great, maybe ask them for help? Hopefully this Christmas you do a better job.
Happy New Year,
Juventino Pedraza
Williams resident
