Around Williams: week of Jan. 11

Elk Ridge Ski area open for season

Elk Ridge Ski and Outdoor Recreation Area is open for the season. The hours are Saturdays and Sundays and holiday Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for skiing and snowboarding. Tubing hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Emergency communication group meeting Jan. 14

An open meeting for the formation of a Williams Emergency Communication Group will take place Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church across from Safeway. The meeting is open to anyone who desires to participate in this group. We are looking for amateur radio operators, citizens band radio operators.

Big Buck contest

A Big Buck contest and raffle is open to all units south of Grand Canyon. The hunter to score the widest buck (outside to outside) will win a PSE Brute Force Bow with a full package. The contest ends January 31, 2017 and the drawing for a Ruger American rifle in 22-25 caliber takes place Feb. 1 at the Outdoor Store located at the corner of West Route 66 and Fourth Street.

Monday and Thursday Night football at American Legion

The American Legion Cordova Post 13, located at 425 W. Grant Ave., will host Monday and Thursday night football viewing. There will be different food selections and drink specials each night. Donations gladly accepted and greatly appreciated. More information is available by contacting Mark at (928) 542-6873.

Coconino County Master Gardener program

The Master Gardener Program is being offered for those interested in learning more about the specific gardening and horticulture needs in their geographic areas. The 15 session Coconino County Master Gardener Program emphasizes the needs and challenges of high elevation gardening. The program involves both classroom learning and a hands-on volunteer commitment. For an application, call (928) 774-1868 x110 or e-mail bgobble@email.arizona.edu.

Basic Business Empowerment Program

Coconino County Community Services is partnering with the Coconino Small Business Development Center to offer the Basic Business Empowerment (BBE) program. About 70 percent of the general population has considered starting a business, most have not because they are not sure how to start.

This 12-week / 36 hour business plan development training will be facilitated 6-9 p.m., Tuesday evenings, Jan. 10 through March 28, at the County Health and Community Services building, 2625 N. King St., Flagstaff, 86004.



SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

Quit Smoking

Coconino County Health Department has a support group to help those who want to stop smoking. The group meets one hour each week for six weeks. Discounts and and free supplies are available for attendees. A special group for 18-24 year-olds also meets. More information can be found at (928)679-7266.

Pregnant women and new parent support

North Country Healthcare is offering a Health Start Program for pregnant women and new mothers. A community helath worker works with families to provide development education and information about AHCCCS, WIC and other services. The worker provides emotional/physical support for a new mother. More information can be found at 1(800)508-0292.

Child care providers needed

The Children in My Home program recruits, trains and offers financial assistance for individuals to start a child care business in their home and complete state certification. The program is supported by the United Way and Association for Supportive child Care. More information can be found at (928)714-1716.

Open Gym Thursdays 8th grade and under

Williams School District and the City of Williams are hosting open gym nights for kids up through eighth grade every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Williams Elementary Middle School. Basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, jumprope and hoola hoop are available.

Monthly prayer breakfast

The Women of Williams are meeting the last Friday of every month for a prayer breakfast. This month the meeting will take place Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Wild West Junction, 321 E. Route 66, Williams. All women are invited to pray with the group. More information is available from Jo Remender at (928) 202-1454 Or Liz Minor at (928) 266-5128.

Men’s prayer time

A men’s prayer time is scheduled every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Hope for the World, 117 W. Route 66, Suite 125, Williams. This is open to all men in the community. More information is available by contacting Aaron Silverstein at (928) 225-1323.

High School and Adult Basketball open gym

The Williams Rec Center and Williams School District are hosting an adult open gym from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Williams Elementary Middle School. More infor at (928) 635-6784.

Teen Time at the Rec

The city of Williams is hosting a new program for teens. Every Thursday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Teens can enjoy basektball, pool, ping pong, foosball, music, art and the skate park. Refreshments will be served. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-6784.

Women’s Monthly Prayer Breakfast

The women of Williams are meeting the last Friday of every month for a prayer breakfast. This month’s meeting takes place Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Wild West Junction in Williams.



Community Dinners at the Catholic Church

All our invited to attend the Community Dinners held the first Friday of every month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, located at 900 W. Grant Ave. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Donations of $5 are appreciated. More information can be found by calling Father Kilian McCaffrey at (928) 635-2430.

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Williams needs adults

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff is once again matching student “littles” with adult “bigs” in Williams. The group meets every Thursday at Williams Elementary-Middle School from 3:45-5:45 p.m. Students are waiting to be matched with an adult. More information is available from Laurel Clohessy at laurel@bbbsf.com or (928) 774-0649 ext 212.

Williams Kiwanis Club seeking food bank donations

The Kiwanis Club is seeking items needed at the food bank. The food bank needs canned vegetables, diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper, tissues, hand soap, toiletries and more. More information is available from Carol Glassburn at (928) 635-4503.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings first Wednesday of every month

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings take place the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Hall, located next to St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave., Williams. All are welcome.

More inforamtion is available by calling (928) 635-4726 or at www.williampetrescue.com.

Cancer support group

A new cancer support group will start meeting on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Williams Health Care Center, 301 S. Seventh St. The group is open to cancer survivors, the newly diagnosed, those in treatment, caregivers or anyone who would like to encourage people dealing with any form of the disease. More information is available from Dianne Pender at (928) 607-0471 or dpender@tabletoptelephone.com.

Williams High School Athletics towel drive

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is collecting towels to donate to the high school. Towels may be given to Phillip Echeverria at the high school or Carol Glassburn will pick them up. More information is available at (928) 635-4503.