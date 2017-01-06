Eastbound I-40 to one lane near Seligman

Eastbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane at the Audley Bridge through Thursday, Jan. 12, as crews repair potholes on the bridge deck. The bridge is located west of Seligman at milepost 112.

Only minimal delays to eastbound travel are expected. Westbound I-40 is not affected.

A $4.3 million project to repair the east- and westbound decks at Audley Bridge is expected to begin in early spring. The Arizona Department of Transportation will provide project information as it becomes available.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

For more information about this project, please call Tricia Lewis, senior community relations officer, 928-606-2420 or email tlewis@azdot.gov.