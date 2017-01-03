Williams 911: week of Jan. 4

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to several calls about a mountain lion in the south side of the city;
• Officers assisted the Department of Public Safety with an injury accident on the off ramp and Highway 161;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person at Love’s gas station;
• Officers arrested a man for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 66;
• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues, slide offs, stuck vehicles, numerous 18-wheelers stuck all over town and on the hill to Loves;
• Officers dealt with a child custody issue on Route 66;
• Officers investigated a death of a man on Ninth Street, it turned out to be from natural causes and a doctor signed a death certificate;
• Officers issued a verbal warning and separated the people involved in a domestic call on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to several dog calls because of the cold and snow;
• Officers arrested a man for aggravated DUI on First Street and Grant Avenue;
• Officers arrested a convicted felon for possession of a weapon who was taking the weapon into the Senior Center;
• Officers arrested a man at a local hotel for disorderly conduct and criminal damage;
• Officers took reports on five private property accidents at Safeway, hotels and Love’s;
• Officers took a burglary report from a vehicle at the RV park;
• Officers issued two verbal warnings to people involved in a domestic call on Sixth Street and Grand Canyon Boulevard, no charges;
• Officers delivered toys to those in need in the community;
• Officers arrested two men and one woman for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 66; and
• Officers issued 20 citations and gave out 60 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
