Williams 911: week of Jan. 4

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —







• Officers responded to several calls about a mountain lion in the south side of the city;

• Officers assisted the Department of Public Safety with an injury accident on the off ramp and Highway 161;



• Officers responded to a suspicious person at Love’s gas station;

• Officers arrested a man for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 66;

• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues, slide offs, stuck vehicles, numerous 18-wheelers stuck all over town and on the hill to Loves;

• Officers dealt with a child custody issue on Route 66;

• Officers investigated a death of a man on Ninth Street, it turned out to be from natural causes and a doctor signed a death certificate;

• Officers issued a verbal warning and separated the people involved in a domestic call on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to several dog calls because of the cold and snow;

• Officers arrested a man for aggravated DUI on First Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers arrested a convicted felon for possession of a weapon who was taking the weapon into the Senior Center;

• Officers arrested a man at a local hotel for disorderly conduct and criminal damage;



• Officers took reports on five private property accidents at Safeway, hotels and Love’s;

• Officers took a burglary report from a vehicle at the RV park;

• Officers issued two verbal warnings to people involved in a domestic call on Sixth Street and Grand Canyon Boulevard, no charges;

• Officers delivered toys to those in need in the community;

• Officers arrested two men and one woman for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 66; and

• Officers issued 20 citations and gave out 60 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.