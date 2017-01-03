Visitors, residents gather for first annual Community Nativity Pageant

Community members and visitors gather to watch a Nativity pageant in downtown Williams Dec. 23.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

  • Originally Published: January 3, 2017 12:08 p.m.

    • Seven local churches collaborated to bring the first Nativity Pageant to the Babbit-Polson stage in downtown Williams Dec. 23. The event featured community members acting out the roles of Mary and Joseph, angels, shepherds and wise men. Live music and local clergy performed and read the Christmas story. Around 250 residents and visitors attended the program.

    Mary and Joseph, angels, shepherds and wise men gather for a live presentation of the Nativity story in Williams.

