Visitors, residents gather for first annual Community Nativity Pageant

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
Seven local churches collaborated to bring the first Nativity Pageant to the Babbit-Polson stage in downtown Williams Dec. 23. The event featured community members acting out the roles of Mary and Joseph, angels, shepherds and wise men. Live music and local clergy performed and read the Christmas story. Around 250 residents and visitors attended the program.
