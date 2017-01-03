Obituary: James “Rick” Carrick

James “Rick” Carrick (Aug. 7, 1948 – Dec. 20, 2016) born August 7th, 1948, passed away on December 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a battle with cancer.

Born in McMinnville, Oregon, he attended McMinnville Senior High, graduating in 1966. After high school, he enlisted in the Army attending Warrant Office School. He attended flight school, serving our country from 1966 to 1984 as an attack helicopter pilot, earning him the distinguished Flying Cross as well as a Bronze Star and a National Defense Medal.

After retiring from the military, he worked at the Grand Canyon flying helicopter tours and became the Chief Pilot. He also was instrumental in starting the Las Vegas helicopter tours.

His service will be held on December 30th at Evergreen Cemetery and will receive full military honors.

He is survived by his two daughters; Janet Rehfeldt and Amy Carrick, sister; Willa Ralston, brother; Craig Carrick, two nieces; Andrea Allsman and Stephanie Matthews, and five grandchildren; Jordan, Grady, Peyton, Cara, and Hudson.

