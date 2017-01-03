Obituary: Anna “Gretchen” Neil

Gretchen, amazing cook, gardener, seamstress, Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend (Dec. 11, 1947- Dec. 13, 2016).

Gretchen is survived by her Mother Patti Hollenbeck, 3 Brothers Hans & Amy Hollenbeck, Chris & Whitney Hollenbeck, and Jot & Linda Hollenbeck. One Son (Adam & Linda Neil), Three Daughters (Wendy & Mile Lukman, Becky & Tim Zurachenko, Halley & Eric Rocha, and Cora Neil & Matt Smith) , Nine Grandchildren (Bryant, Rebecca, Eva, Austin, Marshall, Anthony, Jessica, Erica, Reina), and One Great Grandson (Kenneth Bryant).

A small private celebration for family and friends will be held January 14, 2017. All proceeds from the sales of her Gallery items, and donations will be forwarded to the Williams Alliance for the Arts Youth Programs. For further information please contact Kris Williams at the Gallery 928-635-3006, or through the Williams Alliance for the Arts 928-351-7665.