Letter to the editor: Who’s cleaning up the Kaibab Forest?

To the editor:

Has anyone noticed the job that’s being done on our Kaibab Forests?

Maybe someone can tell us why the piles aren’t being chipped after they take away our beautiful trees. Why are they leaving stumps that come up to your knees instead of cutting them to the ground?

Every 30 feet there’s a burn or chip pile 20 feet high. Check out Dogtown Road. I’ve traveled on Route 180, 89A and the Lake Mary Road.

Whoever thinned those forests knew what they were doing. No piles, no stumps. I guess no one oversees the Kaibab Forests.

Our campsites are destroyed, the meadow at Coleman Lake where families once played is now a sloppy mess of mud. Our roads aren’t graded after they take our trees.

A piece of six foot board costs about $10, so someone is making money. Maybe take a little time and make our forests pleasant so local people can once again camp, hunt, snowshoe, hike and cross-country ski without having to see the ugly piles and reminders of what was once “the people’s forest.”

Sharon Giguere,

Williams resident