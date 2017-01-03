Larger than life: One-year-old takes home colossal stocking

One and a half-year-old Yariah Salaz won the colossal stocking Dec. 22 in Williams.

  • Originally Published: January 3, 2017 11:55 a.m.

    • One and a half-year-old Yariah Salaz proudly displays the giant stocking she won for the G & M Tires stocking contest.

    Submitted photo

    The winner’s name for the colossal stocking was drawn Dec. 22 at G & M Tires.

