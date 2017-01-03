Lady Vikes win two over holiday break

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — There was little rest for the Lady Vikings this holiday break as they hit the road across northern Arizona, where they played four games, bringing home two wins.

The Lady Vikes started the break with a a 69-11 win Dec. 15 against Mingus Mountain Academy. The following day they travelled to Seligman to bring home another win, 48-29.

On Dec. 17, the Lady Vikes travelled to Chino Valley to face the 2A Conference Cougars, who delivered a 44-11 battering. The team stayed a little closer to home when they faced Ash Fork Dec. 20 in a closer 44-30 loss.

The Lady Vikes are now 2-6 in the 1A Central region and 3-9 overall.

The Lady Vikes have a short break before they travel back to Mingus Mountain Academy Jan. 12.