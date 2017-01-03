'Know Snow' before travelling

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As the winter season sets in, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is offering tips to people who want to enjoy snowy weather but stay safe.

This year, ADOT has launched its “Know Snow” campaign, stressing the importance of being prepared and well-informed when attempting to drive in winter weather conditions.

What you take with you, how you ready yourself and your vehicle, and how you approach driving are all very important, according to ADOT.

ADOT suggests making sure your vehicle is in good working condition by paying special attention to the battery, ignition and exhaust systems, thermostat, defroster, heater and brakes. They also recommend taking these precautions as well:

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended, required or both on snowy, icy roads.

Make sure the antifreeze in your radiator can handle freezing temperatures.

Install new windshield wiper blades and solvent.

Ensure your headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work well.

ADOT also suggest never driving into snowy conditions without a fully-charged cell phone, drinking water, winter coats and warm blankets. Consider keeping these items available too:

Gloves, scarves, caps

and extra socks

Necessary medications

A first-aid kit

A flashlight

An ice scraper

A small bag of sand

A small folding shovel

A travel tool kit

Safety flares

Plastic bags

Healthy snacks

A road map

ADOT wants drivers to slow their speed. If there is an accident, dial 911 and move the vehicle out the travel lanes into a safe area. Attend to all medical needs in a safe place if possible; also, find a safe place to call for roadside assistance.

If your vehicle becomes nonoperational, raise the front hood and activate its flashing hazard lights to signal to other drivers and emergency responders that it is disabled. If possible, do not stop in or near travel lanes. Stop in a safe area where the vehicle can be serviced or removed. Do not stay in or close to a disabled vehicle.

ADOT encourages drivers to stay updated on weather conditions by visiting az511.gov, or by calling 511 to get the latest update on highway conditions. Drivers may also follow twitter updates on ADOT’s Twitter feed at @ArizonaDOT.