Coconino National Forest lists 2017 fee free days

Red Rock Ranger District, which encompasses Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona, is waiving fees for certain dates in 2017.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: January 3, 2017 11:57 a.m.

    • SEDONA, Ariz. — The Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest will waive fees associated with many recreation sites and amenities on New Year’s Day as well as many other days throughout 2017.

    As part of this nationwide event, fees will be waived for all Red Rock Pass Fee Program sites including Palatki, Honanki, V Bar V heritage sites, and multiple trailheads.

    Areas not included in the fee waiver program are campgrounds and recreation sites managed under concession contract, including Grasshopper Point, Crescent Moon Ranch and West Fork (Call o’ the Canyon).

    In addition to the fee-free days recognized nationally, the district has incorporated additional days into their local fee waiver program for 2017, which include:

    January 14-16: Martin Luther King Jr weekend — specific to Red Rock District only

    Febuary 18-20: Presidents Day weekend — specific to Red Rock District only

    May 27-29: Memorial Day weekend — specific to Red Rock District only

    June 10: National Get Outdoors Day — nationwide

    July 4: Tuesday, Fourth of July day — specific to Red Rock District only

    September 2-4: Labor Day weekend — specific to Red Rock District only

    September 30: National Public Lands Day — nationwide

    October 7-9: Columbus Day weekend — specific to Red Rock District only

    November 11-12: Veteran’s Day — nationwide/but the weekend is specific to Red Rock District only

    November 23: Thanksgiving Day — specific to Red Rock District only

    Deccember 25: Christmas Day — specific to Red Rock District only

    More information about fee free days on the Red Rock District is avaible from the Red Rock Visitor Center at (928) 203-2900.

