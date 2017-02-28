Williams 911: week of March 1

• Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard, the passenger was also arrested for failure to obey officer commands when he interfered with arrest;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Sixth Street;
• Officers took report of lost phone, officer followed up and recovered phone at restaurant where victim left phone;
• Officers responded to medical call at local hotel, turned over to Lifeline;
• Officers responded to intoxicated male getting in vehicle at Safeway, officer stopped subject from driving and wife picked him up;
• Officers responded to verbal dispute on Grand Canyon Boulevard, parties separated;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Railroad Avenue, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to intoxicated male threatening owner of hotel, subject found at other hotel and victim refused to prosecute;
• Officers took report of lost property on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Yavapai County Sheriff Officer with service of paper work;
• Officers assisted fire department with gas leak on Edison Avenue;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fulton Avenue and Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of subjects ringing door bells on Fourth Street in early morning hours;
• Officers responded to parking in alley on Sherman Avenue, owner moved vehicle;
• Officers responded to abandon car at local hotel, officers advised management on how to remove vehicle;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66 near Bearizona;
• Officers responded to open door on Slagel Street, building searched and secured;
• Officers responded to man down at Love’s Travel Stop, subject had heart attack and was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline;
• Officers responded to medical call on Morse Avenue, turned over to Lifeline;
• Officers responded to theft of phone at school, officers recovered phone and victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;
Officers issued seven citations and gave out 13 warnings
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.