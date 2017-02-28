Williams 911: week of March 1

• Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard, the passenger was also arrested for failure to obey officer commands when he interfered with arrest;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Sixth Street;

• Officers took report of lost phone, officer followed up and recovered phone at restaurant where victim left phone;

• Officers responded to medical call at local hotel, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male getting in vehicle at Safeway, officer stopped subject from driving and wife picked him up;

• Officers responded to verbal dispute on Grand Canyon Boulevard, parties separated;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Railroad Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male threatening owner of hotel, subject found at other hotel and victim refused to prosecute;

• Officers took report of lost property on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Yavapai County Sheriff Officer with service of paper work;

• Officers assisted fire department with gas leak on Edison Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fulton Avenue and Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of subjects ringing door bells on Fourth Street in early morning hours;

• Officers responded to parking in alley on Sherman Avenue, owner moved vehicle;

• Officers responded to abandon car at local hotel, officers advised management on how to remove vehicle;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66 near Bearizona;

• Officers responded to open door on Slagel Street, building searched and secured;

• Officers responded to man down at Love’s Travel Stop, subject had heart attack and was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to medical call on Morse Avenue, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers responded to theft of phone at school, officers recovered phone and victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;

Officers issued seven citations and gave out 13 warnings

