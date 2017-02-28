Vikings baseball and softball take on Kingman (open photo gallery)

Photo by Wendy Howell.
The Williams Vikings softball and baseball teams took on Kingman Feb. 25. The Lady Vikes beat the Bulldogs 8-5, the Viking boys lost 11-3. The Vikings next play at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Chino Valley Mar. 3.
Photo by Wendy Howell.
The Williams Vikings softball and baseball teams took on Kingman Feb. 25. The Lady Vikes beat the Bulldogs 8-5, the Viking boys lost 11-3. The Vikings next play at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Chino Valley Mar. 3.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.