Suspects apprehended in Seligman antique sign theft

The second of two suspects in the December 2016 theft of historic signs taken from a Seligman business has been arrested.

Robert Sadova, 48, was taken into custody at a home in Prescott Valley on an unrelated felony warrant in Prescott on Thursday, Feb. 23.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Sheriff’s Office announced William Martin Clark, 38, of Prescott Valley, was currently in the Apache County jail in connection with the case.

Since the reported theft of two historic signs, Yavapai County Sheriff detectives developed information identifying Sadova as a suspect, spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said, and Clark has been interviewed and admitted involvement in the theft.

The crime took place on Dec. 3, 2016, at around 2:30 a.m., when suspects stole two antique signs from a business in the 22000 block of West Historic Route 66, in Seligman. The property is identified as being “Goodyear Tire” and “Coca– Cola” signs. Each is valued at $3,000. The owner reported the loss to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 4.

The two stolen signs have not been found.

Detectives note the possibility that someone may have bought the signs without knowledge they were stolen. Anyone with further information or if you have possession of these signs, please contact Detective Mark Yates at (928) 777-7273.