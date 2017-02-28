Out of the past: firework display a hit in 1993

The annual fireworks were said to be some of the best in the state.

The annual fireworks were said to be some of the best in the state.

  • Originally Published: February 28, 2017 1:11 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Thousands of people flocked into the city of Williams to enjoy a Fourth Of July celebration in 1993.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.