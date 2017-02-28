Obituary: Jimmy Rogers

Jimmy Rogers 56, of Williams, Arizona died unexpectedly on Feb. 16. He was the last baby to be delivered by the Santa Fe railroad doctor in Seligman on August, 27 1960 and lived most of his life in northern Arizona.

He will be missed greatly by his daughters Alyssa Rogers, Amy Rogers, Katey Tapija (husband Daniel) and Rylee Rogers, his three grandchildren Daniel, Matthew and Madison Tapija, as well as large network of close friends throughout Arizona and beyond. He also leaves behind his siblings Debbie, Linda, Kelli, Linden and Mark. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Barbara, great-grandmother Verna Racine, grandmother Millie Fuller and brother, John.

After graduating from high school Jimmy went to work for Honeywell, formerly Sperry, making computer components, but eventually found his calling punching cows at the Diamond A and RO ranches in northern Arizona. Until a few years ago, he was working at the Grand Canyon transporting goods and mail on the mule trains from the rim down to Phantom Ranch. Jimmy was working in the mining industry at the time of his death, but his true love was working cattle on ranches throughout Arizona and New Mexico.

Jimmy was always ready to help a friend in need or lend a shoulder to cry on. We will always remember his big smile, good-hearted nature and boisterous laugh. We sure are going to miss this ol’ cowboy.

A celebration of his life will be held Feb. 25 from 1 — 4 p.m. at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, Mackin Building, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott, Arizona. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.