Community calendar: week of March 1

Middle School drama ‘Grease’ coming Mar. 8

Williams Elementary-Middle School drama students are performing the play “Grease” March 8 at 6:30 p.m., with music, dancing, and of course, acting. It is based on the 1970’s film with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The public is invited to attend.

Ash Fork Museum hosts Archaeology Month Mar. 25

The Ash Fork Historical museum will host a session on the history of Ash Fork March 25 at 1 p.m. More information is available by calling (928)637-0204. The museum is located at 901 Old Rte 66 in Ash Fork.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. The groups first meeting is March 11 at 1 p.m. at Cordova Post 13, 425 West Grant Ave., Williams.

More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Williams celebrates Youth Art Month in March

March is National Youth Art Month. Student art is on display all March at The Gallery in Williams, and much of it will be available for sale, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the student artists. Guests are invited for a free reception to celebrate and honor Williams’ young artists March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. Refreshments provided.

Junior League Golf registration

PGA Junior League Golf returns to Elephant Rocks Golf Course. More info is available by contacting Scott Little at (928) 635-4935.

Registration open for Little League baseball and softball

Williams Little League is now accepting registrations. Mayers division registration closes March 10. T-ball and Minors registraiton closes March 18. Juniors registration closes March 25. Registration is $50 per player before Feb. 28, $60 after that date. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration in online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available at williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Vendors wanted for Coconino County Fair

Coconino County Parks and Rec is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2017 Coconino County Fair, Sept. 1 – 4 at Fort Tuthill County Park. Vendors may submit applications for amusement, food, commercial businesses and non-profits. First review of applications takes place in March.

Vendor applications are available on the Coconino County Parks and Rec. website at Coconino.az.gov/CountyFair.

Feral cat neuter and return volunteers needed

Trap Neuter Return (TNR) is here to neuter and return feral cats to their colonies. TNR has recently been notified that we have grant money for all feral cats in Williams. TNR is in need of volunteers to set traps and get them to the clinics in Flagstaff. More information for anyone willing to help is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.



Kiwanis Club seeking vendors

The Kiwanis Club’s Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Craft Fair is seeking vendors for the fourth annual event. This event is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis in order to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. All money raised is used to support activities for local youth. More information is available from Judith at (928) 635-9028 or Harry at (928) 635-1441.

March for Meals Country Breakfast March 18

The March for Means Country Breakfast fundraiser will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 18 at the Williams Senior Center. All donations collected will benefit the Williams Senior Center nutrition program.

Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit March 29-30

The second annual Arizona Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit will take place March 29-30 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Flagstaff. There is no registration cost. The two day summit will help equip homeowners, firefighters and wildland firefighters with information to reduce loss and increase safety in their communities. More information is available at dffm.az.gov/newsroom/currentevents.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

VFW bingo at St. John’s Church

The Williams VFW will host bingo night the second and fourth Thursday of every month at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W Grant. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years of age to enter. Food and drinks will be available. More information is available at (928) 225-0930.

St. John’s Church to celebrate Ash Wednesday

On March 1, St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W Grant. will begin the Lenten Season with an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

Quilt group meets second and fourth Thursday every month

The quilt group meets second and fourth Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the LDS church on East Rodeo Road. More information is available from Angela Price at (928) 635-8923.

Williams Food Bank needs volunteers

Williams Food Bank needs volunteers to help sort food and move boxes. The organization especially needs people who can lift heavy boxes. Those interested are encouraged to come by the Food Bank at 2900 S. Ninth St. at 10 a.m. any day or contact Guy Mikkelsen at (928) 635-2913.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

High School and Adult Basketball open gym

The Williams Rec Center and Williams School District are hosting an adult open gym from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Williams Elementary Middle School. More infor at (928) 635-6784.

Quit Smoking

Coconino County Health Department has a support group to help those who want to stop smoking. The group meets one hour each week for six weeks. Discounts and and free supplies are available for attendees. A special group for 18-24 year-olds also meets. More information can be found at (928) 679-7266.

Pregnant women and new parent support

North Country Healthcare is offering a Health Start Program for pregnant women and new mothers. A community helath worker works with families to provide development education and information about AHCCCS, WIC and other services. The worker provides emotional/physical support for a new mother. More information can be found at 1(800)508-0292.

Coconino County Master Gardener Program

The Master Gardener Program is being offered for those interested in learning more about the specific gardening and horticulture needs in their geographic areas. The 15 session Coconino County Master Gardener Program emphasizes the needs and challenges of high elevation gardening. The program involves both classroom learning and a hands-on volunteer commitment. For an application, call (928) 774-1868 x110 or e-mail bgobble@email.arizona.edu.

Child care providers needed

The Children in My Home program recruits, trains and offers financial assistance for individuals to start a child care business in their home and complete state certification. The program is supported by the United Way and Association for Supportive child Care. More information can be found at (928)714-1716.

Open Gym Thursdays 8th grade and under

Williams School District and the City of Williams are hosting open gym nights for kids up through eighth grade every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Williams Elementary Middle School. Basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, jumprope and hoola hoop are available.

Teen Time at the Rec

The city of Williams is hosting a new program for teens. Every Thursday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Teens can enjoy basektball, pool, ping pong, foosball, music, art and the skate park. Refreshments will be served. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-6784.

Women’s Monthly Prayer Breakfast

The women of Williams are meeting the last Friday of every month for a prayer breakfast. This month’s meeting takes place Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Wild West Junction in Williams.



Community Dinners at the Catholic Church

All our invited to attend the Community Dinners held the first Friday of every month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, located at 900 W. Grant Ave. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Donations of $5 are appreciated. More information can be found by calling Father Kilian McCaffrey at (928) 635-2430.

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Williams needs adults

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff is once again matching student “littles” with adult “bigs” in Williams. The group meets every Thursday at Williams Elementary-Middle School from 3:45-5:45 p.m. Students are waiting to be matched with an adult. More information is available from Laurel Clohessy at laurel@bbbsf.com or (928) 774-0649 ext 212.

Williams Kiwanis Club seeking food bank donations

The Kiwanis Club is seeking items needed at the food bank. The food bank needs canned vegetables, diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper, tissues, hand soap, toiletries and more. More information is available from Carol Glassburn at (928) 635-4503.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings first Wednesday of every month

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings take place the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Hall, located next to St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave., Williams. All are welcome.

More inforamtion is available by calling (928) 635-4726 or at www.williampetrescue.com.

Cancer support group

A new cancer support group will start meeting on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Williams Health Care Center, 301 S. Seventh St. The group is open to cancer survivors, the newly diagnosed, those in treatment, caregivers or anyone who would like to encourage people dealing with any form of the disease. More information is available from Dianne Pender at (928) 607-0471 or dpender@tabletoptelephone.com.

Williams High School Athletics towel drive

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is collecting towels to donate to the high school. Towels may be given to Phillip Echeverria at the high school or Carol Glassburn will pick them up. More information is available at (928) 635-4503.