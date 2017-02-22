Williams 911: week of Feb. 22

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to domestic on Meade Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took criminal damage report at local hotel;

• Officers took report of hit and run private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to medical call on Grand Canyon Boulevard, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers took in found property on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to medical call at local hotel, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers conducted citizen assist on Route 66;

• Officers responded to camping city near Clover Hill, subject removed;

• Officers responded to medical call on Second Street, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Fifth Street, verbal only, parties separated;

• Officers stopped a vehicle for weaving and almost hitting parked cars, male driver arrested for extreme DUI and possession of marijuana;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to trespass on BNSF railcars, tourist warned to stay off property;

• Officers responded to incorrigible juvenile on Seventh Street, handled on scene;

• Officers assisted Albuquerque Police Department with sexual assault of child;

• Officers stopped vehicle for speeding and running stop sign, male driver arrested for DUI and DUI underage of 21;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local bar, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to loud music on Grant Avenue, subject turned down music;

• Officers responded to subject unauthorized to enter ADOT yard, foreign tourist given directions;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman Avenue, Facebook argument between family members;

• Officers responded to telephone wires down on Route 66;

• Officers responded to several dog calls;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Edison Avenue, nothing found in area;

• Officers assisted local fire department with carbon monoxide alarm call on First Street;

• Officers took report of disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, truck drivers left area upon arrival;

• Officers took private property accident report at Safeway;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male down on Third Street, subject checked by Lifeline and then taken home by officers;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated subjects told to quiet down and they complied;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local restaurant, unhappy with service customer, civil matter;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on Route 66, vehicle gone upon arrival;

• Officers found open gate to business on Frank Way, gate secured;

• Officers responded to unwanted guest at Love’s Travel Stop, subjects trespassed;

• Officers took in found property on Fulton Street;

• Officers responded to kids left in vehicle at local business, vehicle gone upon arrival;

Officers issued 10 citations and gave out 27 warnings.

