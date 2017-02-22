Community calendar: week of Feb. 22

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. The groups first meeting is March 11 at 1 p.m. at Cordova Post 13, 425 West Grant Ave, Williams.

More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Junior League Golf registration has begun

PGA Junior League Golf returns to Elephant Rocks Golf Course. Registration begins Feb. 1. More info is available by contacting Scott Little at (928) 635-4935.

Registration open for Little League baseball and softball

Williams Little League is now accepting registrations. Mayers division registration closes March 10. T-ball and Minors registraiton closes March 18. Juniors registration closes March 25. Registration is $50 per player before Feb. 28, $60 after that date. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration in online at williamslittleleague.com. Quesitons can be emailed to williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Vendors wanted for Coconino County Fair

Coconino County Parks and Rec. is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2017 Coconino County Fair, Sept. 1 – 4 at Fort Tuthill County Park. Vendors may submit applications for amusement, food, commercial businesses and non-profits. First review of applications takes place in March.

Interested business owners and operators are encouraged to submit a vendor application by May 31 to take advantage of a 50 percent early bird discount for non-premium outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. Non-profit vendors and food vendors are not eligible for early bird rates. Vendor applications are available on the Coconino County Parks and Rec. website at Coconino.az.gov/CountyFair.

Feral cat neuter and return volunteers needed

Trap Neuter Return (TNR) is here to neuter and return feral cats to their colonies. TNR has recently been notified that we have grant money for all feral cats in Williams. TNR is in need of volunteers to set traps and get them to the clinics in Flagstaff. The grants are available for a limited time so please call as soon as you can. More information for anyone willing to help is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.



Greater Williams Community Fund grant workshop Feb. 22

The Greater Williams Community Fund is offering a grant workshop for interested non-profit organizations at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at St. John’s Church Walker Hall. Attendees will lean how to apply for grants to aid special projects in the Williams area.

Annual Bald Eagle Celebration Feb. 25

The annual Bald Eagle Celebration is Feb. 25 at the Willow Bend Environmental Educational Center in Flagstaff.



To learn more about these amazing birds and to see live eagles, the public is invited to attend the Annual Bald Eagle Celebration at the Willow Bend Environmental Educational Center at 703 E. Sawmill Road in Flagstaff. Register online at willowbendcenter.org/adult-education/.

Community Service at St. Joseph’s Catholic church Feb. 26

Join St. Joseph’s for a community service at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. The service is open to all and food will be served after worship.

Tuesday pancake supper Feb. 28

Join St. John’s for a pancake supper from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28. The event is open to everyone and donations will be accepted.

VFW Auxiliary accepting new members

The Matthew James Broehm Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12128 in Williams is welcoming any eligible male or female to join the Auxiliary. Our mission is to help Veterans and their families. We meet the seond Tuesday of each month at the post 117 W. Route 66, Suite 160 in Williams. More information is available at (928) 225-0931.

Kiwanis Club seeking vendors

The Kiwanis Club’s Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Craft Fair is seeking vendors for the fourth annual event. This event is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis in order to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. All money raised is used to support activities for local youth. More information is available from Judith at (928) 635-9028 or Harry at (928) 635-1441.

March for Meals Country Breakfast March 18

The March for Means Country Breakfast fundraiser will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 18 at the Williams Senior Center. All donations collected will benefit the Williams Senior Center nutrition program.

Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit March 29-30

The second annual Arizona Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit will take place March 29-30 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Flagstaff. There is no registration cost. The two day summit will help equip homeowners, firefighters and wildland firefighters with information to reduce loss and increase safety in their communities. More information is available at dffm.az.gov/newsroom/currentevents.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. The system is used to keep the public informed of local events or events that may impact their safety. Williams Police Department encourages residents and business owners to register in order to receive notifications of missing children, evacuations, counterfeit alerts, wildfires, a public health crisis, criminal activity and other significant events. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

Quilt group meets second and fourth Thursday every month

The quilt group meets second and fourth Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the LDS church on East Rodeo Road.

More information is available from Angela Price at (928) 635-8923.

Williams Food Bank needs volunteers

Williams Food Bank needs volunteers to help sort food and move boxes. The organization especially needs people who can lift heavy boxes. Those interested are encouraged to come by the Food Bank at 2900 S. Ninth St. at 10 a.m. any day or contact Guy Mikkelsen at (928) 635-2913.