Obituary: Theda Connin

Theda Connin passed away Feb. 7, 2017. She was born Jan. 4, 1923. She married D Edward Connin on Oct. 23, 1947. They had two children, Rickie Allen and Mardetta Vigil.

She moved to Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 23, 1957 from Muncie, Indiana. She was employed at Phoenix-McCloud Optical for 35 years. She then became a caregiver for 15 years. Then moved to Ash Fork to be with her daughters. Her last employer was Williams Forest Service at the age of 80.



Theda is survived by her two daughters, eight grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and seven great, great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Feb. 25, 2017 at her home in Ash Fork. Please call (928) 637-2377 for directions.