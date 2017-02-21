Middle school boys basketball season ends

The I-40 League middle school basketball teams ended their season Feb. 18 at the end of season tournament. The Williams Elementary-Middle School team won the A tournament. Maine Consolidated School placed third in the B tournament.
Submitted photo
Williams Middle School Falcons placed first in the A Tournament Feb. 17 in Ash Fork. The team includes: Coach Biran Langenbach, Luis Urias, Cody Jensen, Mike Kessler, Zayne Grantham, Luis Arredondo, Oryn Orozco, Caesar Santana, Deniz Chavez and Steve Sutton.
Photo by Wendy Howell
The Maine Consolidated Mustangs placed third in the B Tournament Feb. 18. Clockwise from top left: Stephen Neonickx, Preston Daulton, Zack Hudman, Jacob Rush, Gage Betts, Tyler Hauer, Noah Hauer, Raymond Gonzalez, Lucas Martinez and Jesse Howell.
