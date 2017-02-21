Middle school boys basketball season ends

Maine Consolidated School's Gage Betts won the 3-point contest at the tournament.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: February 21, 2017 1:43 p.m.

    • The I-40 League middle school basketball teams ended their season Feb. 18 at the end of season tournament. The Williams Elementary-Middle School team won the A tournament. Maine Consolidated School placed third in the B tournament.

    photo

    Submitted photo

    Williams Middle School Falcons placed first in the A Tournament Feb. 17 in Ash Fork. The team includes: Coach Biran Langenbach, Luis Urias, Cody Jensen, Mike Kessler, Zayne Grantham, Luis Arredondo, Oryn Orozco, Caesar Santana, Deniz Chavez and Steve Sutton.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    The Maine Consolidated Mustangs placed third in the B Tournament Feb. 18. Clockwise from top left: Stephen Neonickx, Preston Daulton, Zack Hudman, Jacob Rush, Gage Betts, Tyler Hauer, Noah Hauer, Raymond Gonzalez, Lucas Martinez and Jesse Howell.

