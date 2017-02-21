Kaibab Forest to partipate in black history presentations

On Feb. 23 the National Park Service, Kaibab National Forest, Arizona Historical Society Pioneer Museum and Flagstaff Arts Council are hosting presentations on the history of northern Arizona’s black community.

Entitled, Hidden and Revealed: Revisiting the African American Experience in Northern Arizona, the groups invite the public to join them and learn the history of northern Arizona’s black pioneers and their settlement in the Flagstaff, Williams and Grand Canyon area.

Local scholars will present on the early history of African Americans in the Southwestern United States.

This program is part of the Flagstaff Pioneer Museum, Night at the Museum production, Hidden and Revealed and includes a public reception with appetizers and drinks at 5:30 at the Pioneer Museum (2340 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff), followed at 6:30 by presentations at the Coconino Center for the Arts (2300 N Fort Valley Rd — directly behind Pioneer Museum). This event is free and all ages are welcome.

