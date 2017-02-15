Williams 911: week of Feb. 15

• Officers responded to mental health situation at Cataract Lake;
• Officers investigated non injury accident vehicle in ditch on Grand Canyon Boulevard, driver fell asleep;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Rodeo Road after traffic stop for multiple traffic violations;
• Officers responded to prowler on Quarter Horse;
• Officers dealt with transient on Rodeo Road, subject removed to safe location;
• Officers dealt with civil matter on Burning Tree;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Fifth Street, male highly intoxicated arrested and transported to Flagstaff Medical Center due to intoxicated state;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard after running three stop signs;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Franklin Avenue;
• Officers responded to domestic on Boyd Street and Edison Avenue, male and female arrested for disorderly conduct and assault;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local RV Park;
• Officers saw small mountain lion in tree on Farview, no shot taken due to residence in line of fire;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue, RUOK program for Police Department;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Highland Meadows;
• Officers observed two highly intoxicated males on Fourth Street and Route 66 with one of them bleeding, subject had fallen and was checked out by Lifeline ambulance;
• Officers responded to several dog calls;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at several locations;
• Officers responded to disturbance of a highly intoxicated on First Street;
• Officers responded to hit and run accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard, suspect identified and arrested for hit and run and driving on suspended license;
• Officers issued six citations and gave out 11 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.