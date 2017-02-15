Williams 911: week of Feb. 15

• Officers responded to mental health situation at Cataract Lake;

• Officers investigated non injury accident vehicle in ditch on Grand Canyon Boulevard, driver fell asleep;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Rodeo Road after traffic stop for multiple traffic violations;

• Officers responded to prowler on Quarter Horse;

• Officers dealt with transient on Rodeo Road, subject removed to safe location;

• Officers dealt with civil matter on Burning Tree;

• Officers took report of hit and run accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Fifth Street, male highly intoxicated arrested and transported to Flagstaff Medical Center due to intoxicated state;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard after running three stop signs;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Boyd Street and Edison Avenue, male and female arrested for disorderly conduct and assault;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local RV Park;

• Officers saw small mountain lion in tree on Farview, no shot taken due to residence in line of fire;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue, RUOK program for Police Department;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Highland Meadows;

• Officers observed two highly intoxicated males on Fourth Street and Route 66 with one of them bleeding, subject had fallen and was checked out by Lifeline ambulance;

• Officers responded to several dog calls;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at several locations;

• Officers responded to disturbance of a highly intoxicated on First Street;



• Officers responded to hit and run accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard, suspect identified and arrested for hit and run and driving on suspended license;

• Officers issued six citations and gave out 11 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.