Williams fourth-grader places at Coconino Spelling Bee

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The county’s top-spellers battled for spelling supremacy Feb. 11 at Coconino High School at the annual Coconino County Spelling Bee.

Williams Elementary-Middle School fourth-grader Iscariot Rushing placed second at the bee after going three rounds with San Francisco de Asis School

eighth-grader Katrina Vollmer before finally going out after misspelling the word “colloquial.”

Maine Consolidated School eighth-grader Jacob Rush took third at the event going six rounds before going out on the word “autobahn.”

Vollmer took the title and will advance to the Arizona State Spelling Bee in March.

Vollmer was also awarded with a $250 first prize. Rushing received $150 and Rush took home $100.

This is Vollmer’s third title at the Coconino County Spelling Bee.

The Coconino County Spelling Bee consisted of 16 students from home, public, charter and private school-students from the county who won their school or district spelling bee.

Each year the Rotary Clubs from Flagstaff, Grand Canyon and Williams donate the monetary prizes for the top three spellers.

The winner of the state bee will represent Arizona at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in late May or early June of 2017.