Kaibab Forest accepting comments on water pipeline extension

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest is seeking public input on a proposed project to construct an extension to an existing livestock water pipeline within the Ebert Allotment on the Williams Ranger District in order to improve livestock distribution in the area.

Specifically, a pipeline extension is being proposed that would extend north from the existing Miller Pasture Pipeline, which runs from east to west, and continue for one and a half miles. The proposed pipeline extension would be buried 30 to 36 inches below the ground to prevent freezing during cold periods and consist of a 1.5-inch diameter HDPE Polyethylene pipe.

The Ebert Allotment grazing permittee would provide all the labor and supplies for the proposed improvement and would assume the responsibility for maintenance of the pipeline extension upon completion.

The Ebert Allotment is located in the far northern portion of the Williams Ranger District southeast of Valle and is managed under a 10-year term grazing permit for 100 cow/calf and four horses from Nov. 1 to April 30. Ebert is made up of four pastures, Miller, Daves, White Hills and Fix, with livestock managed through a rest rotation system in order to meet desired conditions for the allotment.

Currently, cattle are not using the Miller pasture to its ability, which limits grazing management options on the allotment as a whole. The purpose of installing the livestock water pipeline extension is to allow for more drinkers to be available throughout the pasture, which would improve overall livestock distribution. Kaibab National Forest managers believe this greater water dispersal would allow control of grazing activities within a specific pasture while benefitting area wildlife species.

The Miller Pasture Livestock Water Pipeline Extension Proposed Action is available on the Kaibab National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50864. Members of the public are invited to provide their comments on the proposed project between Feb. 14 and Feb. 28. Comments can be submitted by email, mail or hand delivery.