Grant application workshop coming Feb. 17

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff invites representatives of Page/Lake Powell, Tuba City and Williams area nonprofit organizations, public schools, municipalities and tribal entities to attend one of two upcoming grant application workshops. Topics to be discussed at the workshops include application instructions, eligibility requirements, guidelines and an overview of the online grants center and application process.

The Greater Williams Community Fund (GWCF) awards grants each year and awarded $9,600 to area nonprofits in 2016. Since inception, the fund has awarded more than $68,000 in grants.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, St. Vincent De Paul, Williams Alliance for the Arts, Camp Civitan, the Arizona Science Center and Williams Senior Center received grants last year in Williams.

The Williams and Tuba City Grant Application Workshop will be Feb. 22, from 5-6 p.m., at St. John’s Church, 202 W. Grant Ave. in Williams.

Registration for either workshop can be found by contacting Gwen Groth at GGroth@azfoundation.org or (928) 526-1956 by Feb. 17.

Funding proposals should address: arts, culture and music, education, community healthcare, social services, health and human services, and youth. More information is available at azfoundation.org/grants.