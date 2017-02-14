Game and Fish seek help for black-footed ferret inventory

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking volunteers to assist with spot-lighting efforts to help document the population of endangered black-footed ferrets in Aubrey Valley and on the Double O Ranch near Seligman.

As part of the recovery effort, the department has scheduled two spring spotlighting projects — March 9-12 and April 6-9.

The spotlighting method involves using high-powered lights to locate and identify black-footed ferrets.

Volunteers must have the ability to stay attentive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. while spotlighting for black-footed ferrets and use, or learn how to use, a Global Positioning System (GPS). Volunteers can sign up by e-mailing azferret@azgfd.gov — with “spring spotlighting” in the subject line, by March 3 for next month’s project and by March 30 for the later opportunity.

Volunteers are reminded to include their full name, a contact phone number, month(s) and night(s) available to spotlight and full names of others who also will be attending. Volunteers also should note any equipment they can bring,



More information is available at www.azgfd.gov/wildlife.