Big Buck contest winners set for next season

Beki Slater was the winner of the annual Big Buck contest put on by The Outdoor Store. With a score of 180, she was awarded a PSE Brute Force Bow with a full package. Cody Jensen, 13, won the drawing for a Ruger American rifle in 22-25 caliber. The Big Buck contest and raffle was open to all units south of Grand Canyon.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.