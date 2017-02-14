Around Williams: week of Feb. 15

Junior League Golf registration has begun

PGA Junior League Golf returns to Elephant Rocks Golf Course. Registration begins Feb. 1. More info is available by contacting Scott Little at (928) 635-4935.

Registration open for Little League baseball and softball

Williams Little League is now accepting registrations. Mayers division registration closes March 10. T-ball and Minors registraiton closes March 18. Juniors registration closes March 25. Registration is $50 per player before Feb. 28, $60 after that date. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration in online at williamslittleleague.com. Quesitons can be emailed to williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Kid’s Art Workshop Feb. 18

Williams Alliance for the Arts and Old Trail True Value are sponsoring a children’s (ages 4-12) art workshop Feb. 18 from 1 - 2:30 p.m. Bonnie Dent will lead the class in black paper and pastel chalk art. Please sign up at Old Trails. More information is available at (928) 635-2591.

Feral cat neuter and return volunteers needed

Trap Neuter Return (TNR) is here to neuter and return feral cats to their colonies. TNR has recently been notified that we have grant money for all feral cats in Williams. TNR is in need of volunteers to set traps and get them to the clinics in Flagstaff. The grants are available for a limited time so please call as soon as you can. More information for anyone willing to help is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.



Love of Reading week Feb. 13-17

Love of Reading week takes place Feb. 13-17. The Heritage School is inviting community members, parents and grandparents to come and read to students on Monday through Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Individuals, groups or organizations who are interested in reading to students should call the school and set up a time to read.

Volunteers should plan on spending 10-15 minutes per class. More information is available from the school at (928) 635-3998.

Greater Williams Coomunity Fund grant workshop Feb. 22

The Greater Williams Community Fund is offering a grant workshop for interested non-profit organizations at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at St. John’s Church Walker Hall. Attendees will lean how to apply for grants to aid special projects in the Williams area.

Annual Bald Eagle Celebration Feb. 25

The annual Bald Eagle Celebration is Feb. 25 at the Willow Bend Environmental Educational Center in Flagstaff.



To learn more about these amazing birds and to see live eagles, the public is invited to attend the Annual Bald Eagle Celebration at the Willow Bend Environmental Educational Center at 703 E. Sawmill Road in Flagstaff. Register online at willowbendcenter.org/adult-education/.

Community Service at St. John’s Lutheran/Episcopal Church Feb. 26

Join St. John’s for a community service at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. The service is open to all and food will be served after worship.

Tuesday Pancake Supper Feb. 28

Join St. John’s for a pancake supper from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28. The event is open to everyone and donations will be accepted.

Kiwanis Club seeking vendors

The Kiwanis Club’s Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Craft Fair is seeking vendors for the fourth annual event. This event is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis in order to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. All money raised is used to support activities for local youth. More information is available from Judith at (928) 635-9028 or Harry at (928) 635-1441.

March for Meals Country Breakfast March 18

The March for Means Country Breakfast fundraiser will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 18 at the Williams Senior Center. All donations collected will benefit the Williams Senior Center nutrition program.

Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit March 29-30

The second annual Arizona Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit will take place March 29-30 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Flagstaff. There is no registration cost. The two day summit will help equip homeowners, firefighters and wildland firefighters with information to reduce loss and increase safety in their communities. More information is available at dffm.az.gov/newsroom/currentevents.