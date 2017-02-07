St. Joseph Chili Cookoff brings the heat

Alex Brigman serves up a bowl of chili at the St. Joseph church's annual chili cookoff.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

  • Originally Published: February 7, 2017 1:04 p.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Williams-Grand Canyon News

    St. Joseph's chili cookoff drew a crowd Feb. 3.

    St. Joseph Catholic Church held its annual Chili Cookoff Feb. 3. Anna Dick placed first and Father Killian McCaffrey placed second.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Some children debate which chili to try at the chili cookoff.

