Obituary: Mary Palmer Root Craft

Mary Palmer Root Craft, of Williams, Arizona, passed into Heaven Jan. 29, 2017.

Mary was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Omaha, Nebraska. She met the love of her life, Jim Lewis, in February of 2000, and lived a very full, beautiful life with him. During her life, Mary was a registered nurse, piano teacher, women’s ministry leader, writer, accompanist, life adventurer, advocate, and spent much of her life volunteering. She was an amazing partner, mother, grandmother and friend, who will be greatly missed by the many she touched.

Mary is survived by Jim Lewis, by her son John Craft (Lori) of Redding, California, and her daughter Nicole Uebel (Tony) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, her sister Virginia Strnad (Alan) of Flagstaff, Arizona. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Mary, Jackson, Cameron, Theresa, Caroline and Asa, and by two great-grandchildren, Odette and Alyssa. Her relationship with Jim brought into her life Grant Lewis (Darlene) of Alhambra, California, Daniel Lewis of El Cajon, California, Henry Lewis (Alisia) of Pasedena, California, and Leslie Apecechea (Joe) of Ashburn, Virginia, and Larry Parsley (Cheryl) of Long Branch, New Jersey; fifteen grandchildren, Dominique, Danielle, Timothy, Brianna, Mycah, Oliva, Emma, Amelia, Josiah, Gabriel, Samuel, Raven, Elias, Jorja, Jackson, Sean, Zack, Ryan; and one great-grandchild, Emma.

She was proceeded in death by her granddaughter Dionne and her parents, George and Beulah Root.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Flagstaff Christian Fellowship, 123 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff. The service will be led by Pastor Kevin Boyce of Light and Life Church, Downy, California. A fellowship will follow at the church.

Many thanks are given to the High Country Fire & Rescue and Life Line Ambulance for their careful care of Mary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to California Baptist University, 8432 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, California 92504-9988, Lewis Family Endowment #61110.

Condolences may be sent to www.norvelowensmortuary.com.