Obituary: Margaret Villa

Margaret Villa, 92, of Peoria, Arizona passed away peacefully in her sleep Dec. 31, 2016.

Margaret was born in Fresno, California on May 5 to Enrique and Romona Colmenero. Margaret lived and raised her family in Williams, Arizona before moving to Flagstaff in 1971. She lived in Flagstaff for many years before moving to Peoria. Villa is survived by her daughters Esther Olague of Flagstaff, Adela Owensby and Helen (Joe) Hesse of Needles, California, six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sisters Henrietta Lousalot and Loysa Perez of Fresno, California, Rosie Coronado of Sanger, California, Rachel Alvarado of Fullerton, California and brother Raymond Colmenero of Selma, California and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Fresno, California.