Girls Scouts get to work on cookie sales

Kammy and Kendra Edens of Williams Brownie Troop 2616 sell Girl Scout cookies at Safeway Feb. 2.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

Kammy and Kendra Edens of Williams Brownie Troop 2616 sell Girl Scout cookies at Safeway Feb. 2.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: February 7, 2017 3:14 p.m.

    • Williams Brownie Troop 2616 sells Girl Scout cookies at Safeway Feb. 2. The cookie sale is the troop’s largest fundraiser for the year. They plan to use the money to go ice skating and take a field trip to Phoenix.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.