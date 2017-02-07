Around Williams: week of Feb. 8

It’s 4-H time

Williams Mountaineers 4-H club is holding a sign up/information meeting Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Forest Service conference room, 742 S. Clover Rd., Williams. The meeting is for kids 5 years old (Clover Kids) and 9-19 (as of Jan. 1) for all other projects. Projects include: rabbits/cavies, poultry, goats, swine, sewing, gardening and forestry.

More information or answers to questions and new project ideas is available by calling (928) 853-8548.

Quilt group meets second and fourth Thursday every month

The quilt group meets second and fourth Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the LDS church on East Rodeo Road.

More information is available from Angela Price at (928) 635-8923.

SAVE-MTR bake sale Feb. 11

SAVE-Meant to Rescue is holding a bake sale Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Trails/True Value. All proceeds go to the rescue dogs.

Feral cat neuter and return volunteers needed

Trap Neuter Return (TNR) is here to neuter and return feral cats to their colonies. TNR has recently been notified that we have grant money for all feral cats in Williams. TNR is in need of volunteers to set traps and get them to the clinics in Flagstaff. The grants are available for a limited time so please call as soon as you can. More information for anyone willing to help is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.



Junior League Golf registration has begun

PGA Junior League Golf returns to Elephant Rocks Golf Course. Registration begins Feb. 1. More info is available by contacting Scott Little at (928) 635-4935.

Registration open for Little League baseball and softball

Williams Little League is now accepting registrations. Mayers division registration closes March 10. T-ball and Minors registraiton closes March 18. Juniors registration closes March 25. Registration is $50 per player before Feb. 28, $60 after that date. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration in online at williamslittleleague.com. Quesitons can be emailed to williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Willians Food Bank needs volunteers

Williams Food Bank needs volunteers to help sort food and move boxes. The organization especially needs people who can lift heavy boxes. Those interested are encouraged to come by the Food Bank at 2900 S. Ninth St. at 10 a.m. any day or contact Guy Mikkelsen at (928) 635-2913.

Love of Reading week Feb. 13-17

Love of Reading week takes place Feb. 13-17. The Heritage School is inviting community members, parents and grandparents to come and read to students on Monday through Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Individuals, groups or organizations who are interested in reading to students should call the school and set up a time to read.

The school will need to know the day, time, age group (Kindergarten through eighth grade) and the name of the book the volunteer will bring to read. The school can supply a book for reading. Volunteers can choose to read in multiple classes. Volunteers should plan on spending 10-15 minutes per class. More information is available from the school at (928) 635-3998.

Beginning Farmers classes Feb. 8 - March 22

For those interested in growing fresh produce and plants to sell, a four session workshop is being offered by Coconino County.



The class will cover grant and loan opportunities, business and marketing plans, record keeping, soil analysis, water management, crop planning, and organic production and certification.

Classes will be held on four Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, Feb. 22, Mar. 8 and Mar. 22 at the Community Development Bldg. 2500 N. Fort Valley Road, Bldg. 1 in Flagstaff. Classes are free and open to the public. Participants will need to pre-register by contacting Hattie Braun at (928) 774-1868 ext. 170 or by e-mail to hbraun@cals.arizona.edu.

Kiwanis coat drive

Kiwanis Club of Williams is holding its 10th annual winter coat drive. Coats of all sizes are collected at the City Recreation Center and at Williams Realty. The coats are cleaned in Flagstaff at Ogden cleaner and taken to the Williams Food Bank and are distributed to anyone in need of a coat. The coat drive ends May 1. More information is available at (928) 635-4393.

Kiwanis Club seeking vendors

The Kiwanis Club’s Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Craft Fair is seeking vendors for the fourth annual event. This event is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis in order to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. All money raised is used to support activities for local youth. More information is available from Judith at (928) 635-9028 or Harry at (928) 635-1441.

Elk Ridge Ski area open for season

Elk Ridge Ski and Outdoor Recreation Area is open for the season. The hours are Saturdays and Sundays and holiday Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for skiing and snowboarding. Tubing hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit March 29-30

The second annual Arizona Wildland-Urban Interface and Firewise Summit will take place March 29-30 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Flagstaff. There is no registration cost. The two day summit will help equip homeowners, firefighters and wildland firefighters with information and actions they can take to reduce loss and increase safety in their communities. Topics include fire ecology, hazard fuel reduction grants, firewise principles, emergency managment, forest health and various programs to help prepare for wildfires.

More information is available at dffm.az.gov/newsroom/currentevents.

Monday and Thursday Night football at American Legion

The American Legion Cordova Post 13, located at 425 W. Grant Ave., will host Monday and Thursday night football viewing. There will be different food selections and drink specials each night. Donations gladly accepted and greatly appreciated. More information is available by contacting Mark at (928) 542-6873.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

Pregnant women and new parent support

North Country Healthcare is offering a Health Start Program for pregnant women and new mothers. A community helath worker works with families to provide development education and information about AHCCCS, WIC and other services. The worker provides emotional/physical support for a new mother. More information can be found at 1(800)508-0292.

VFW to host bingo at St. John’s Church beginning Feb. 9

The Williams VFW will host bingo night the second and fourth Thursday of every month at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W Grant, beginning Feb. 9. Doors open at 4:30 pm and games start at 5:30 pm. Participants must be 18 years of age to enter. Food and drinks will be available.

Quit Smoking

Coconino County Health Department has a support group to help those who want to stop smoking. The group meets one hour each week for six weeks. Discounts and and free supplies are available for attendees. A special group for 18-24 year-olds also meets. More information can be found at (928)679-7266.

VFW Ladies Auxiliary accepting new members

The Matthew James Broehm Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12128 in Williams is seeking new members for the Ladies Auxiliary. Current members of another post are welcome to transfer. New members must have served in a foreign war or qualify through eligible family members. The post meets every second Thursday of the month at 117 W. Route 66, Suite 190 in Williams. More information is available from Rose Yaw at (928