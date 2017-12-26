Williams Fire honors firefighters

Williams Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chase Pearson and Asst. Fire Chief John Moede awarded Captain Ryan Kopicky with the Firefighter of the Year award and city of Williams employee Karen Rankins with a Certificate of Appreciation for her assistance to the Williams Fire Department during 2017.
