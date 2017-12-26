Singing in Christmas: Williams students shine at annual holiday shows

Williams Elementary second and third grade students sing songs and perform skits for their annual holiday shows Dec. 19.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

  • Originally Published: December 26, 2017 11:09 a.m.

